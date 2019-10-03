Massie wins 5 but BHS, CM, EC tennis seasons end

MASON — Clinton-Massie won five matches overall but had its tennis season come to an end Thursday at the Division II Cincinnati Sectional tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

“I was really pleased with how we battled the heat and the competition,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said. “We knew from the start that the Cincinnati sectional has some of the best tennis in the state.”

Senior Nina Lazic won two matches, including her 20th of the season, before bowing out. Senior Raelee Schulz also won two matches. Seniors Kari Cragwall and Liza Duncan won their 20th match of the season in the tournament.

“I will miss the work ethic and sportsmanship this senior class brings to the courts on a daily basis,” Deatherage said.

Blanchester had a victory by Taylor Bradley and Grace Irwin in the doubles bracket but they eventually lost to the No. 4 seed.

“I’m pleased with how we competed,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “Any time you can have losses to McNicholas, CCD and CHCA, for a public school like us, you’ll take that. I was glad to see Grace (Irwin) and Taylor (Bradley) pull out that win. It gave them the opportunity to compete against a very good doubles team from CHCA. We hit some great shots against them. They were just too good.

“It was a fantastic season for us and I’m very excited to see what our returners can do the next couple of years.”

East Clinton did not win a match.

SUMMARY

Oct 3 2019

Division II Sectional

@Lindner Family Tennis Center

Singles

BL1: Saliya Geary was defeated by Raelee Schulz, CM, 0-6, 1-6;

CM1: Nina Lazic defeated Georgie Masterson, CCD, 6-1, 6-1; defeated Sofia Aguiluz, McNicholas 6-0, 6-1; was defeated by 3 seed Lynn Kader, CHCA, 0-6, 0-6. Finished season 21-5.

EC1: Jestiny Hughes was defeated by Raelee Schulz, CM, 0-6, 0-6.

BL2: Maddy Coyle was defeated by Sofia Aguiluz, McNicholas, 5-7, 0-6.

CM2: Raelee Schulz defeated Jestiny Hughes, EC, 6-0, 6-0; defeated Saliya Geary, Blanchester, 6-0, 6-1; was defeated by Bailey Feller, Wyoming, 1-6, 0-6. Finished season 16-9.

EC2: Mersadees Gulley was defeated by Ryleigh Clemmons, Badin, 0-6, 0-6.

BL3: Ashleigh Osborn was defeated by Kylee Fait, Badin, 0-6, 0-6

CM3: Elizabeth Mason was defeated by 4 seed Jenny Zhang, Indian Hill, 0-6, 0-6. Finished season 13-5.

EC3: Holly Bernard was defeated by Priya Thompson, CCD.

Doubles

BL1: Taylor Bradley, Grace Irwin defeated McClure, Ackerman, Felicity, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 13-11; were defeated by 4 seed Puryear, Puryear, CHCA, 0-6, 0-6.

CM1: Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan defeated O’Brien, Blum, CCD, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 10-3; were defeated by S. Dick, O Dick, Wyoming, 3-6, 1-6. Finished season 20-4.

EC1: Alexia Garen, Melina Noble were defeated by Brandenburg, Wagner, Fenwick, 6-0, 5-0 retired.

BL2: Kayla Allen, Annie Trovillo were defeated by Castrucci, Delbello, CCD, 1-6, 3-6.

CM2: Paige Wood, Kenzie Stinchcomb were defeated by Mitrioine, Sauer 1-6, 5-7. Finished season 13-9.

EC2: Carlie Ellis, Sarah Ross were defeated by Mitrione, Sauer, Badin, 1-6, 3-6