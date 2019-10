ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie boys soccer team defeated New Richmond Thursday night at Frank Irelan Field.

The SBAAC American Division win keeps the Falcons on top of the division.

Massie is 10-1-2 overall and 7-1-1 in the conference.

Goshen lost to Batavia on Thursday and is 5-2-2 in the American Division.

The Lions are 2-10-1 overall, 1-6-1 in the American.