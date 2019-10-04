WHS defensive, blanks Western Brown 5-0

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School boys soccer team shrugged off a slow start and defeated Western Brown 5-0 Thursday in SBAAC American Division play at Alumni Field.

“Seniors Josh Vaughan and Luke Mulvey played their final regular season game at Alumni Field and went out in style,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “Josh was all over the field and played unselfish soccer, resulting in two assists.”

Wilmington is 8-5-2 overall and 5-3-1 in the American Division.

Western Brown is 5-7-2 overall and 2-5-1 in the conference.

Neither team scored for the first 30 minutes of the match. For the WHS defense, led by keeper Collin Webber, that continued throughout the match for the shutout.

A strong defensive effort from the unit of Webber, Avery Warix, Nathan Wood, Brooks Butler and Avery Bradshaw, coach El-Macharrafie said.

Jacob Romer broke the ice with a goal in the 31st minute, with Vaughan getting the first of his assists.

Brady Vilvens scored with Matt Butcher getting an assist in the 48th minute as WHS took a 2-0 lead early in the second half.

Romer and Vaughan again combined for a goal to make it 3-0. Caleb Reed and Vilvens closed out the scoring with a flourish, as both goals were recorded in the 64th minute of the match.