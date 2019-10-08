WHS volleyball wins in 5 on Senior Night

WILMINGTON — Senior Kathryn Hardin had a kill on match point Tuesday as Wilmington defeated New Richmond in five sets in SBAAC American Division volleyball at Fred Summers Court.

Wilmington goes to 9-12 on the year, 3-7 in the American Division.

New Richmond is 4-17, 0-9.

Wilmington won the first meeting between the two schools in four sets at New Richmond.

Wilmington seniors Hardin, Mariah Knowles, Logan Osborn and Sami McCord were honored prior to the match.

The Hurricane has played seven five-set matches this season. The win on Tuesday was the third of the year.