WILMINGTON — Muskingum overpowered Wilmington 25-9, 25-9, 25-16 Tuesday in Ohio Athletic Conference play at Fred Raizk Arena.

Muskingum is 18-2 with the win, 2-1 in the OAC.

Wilmington drops to 3-17 overall, 0-2 in conference play.

Jillian Wesco had five kills and 11 digs for the Quakers. Karley Schlensker led with 13 digs. Summer Wilbur postd 18 set assists. Mariella Szrom led WC with seven kills.

