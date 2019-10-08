Massie shreds Goshen on Staff Appreciation Night

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — On Staff Appreciation Night, the Clinton-Massie volleyball team treated CM teachers to a 25-19, 25-9, 26-24 win over Goshen in SBAAC American Division play at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Falcons are 14-7 overall and 7-3 in the American Division.

Goshen drops to 8-13 overall and 4-6 in the division.

Kennedy Thompson had eight points, two kills, 31 assists and 10 digs. Carly Moritz finished with seven points, 10 kills and 15 digs. Cadin Reveal returned to the lineup with five points eight kills and 17 digs. Hannah Doss contributed 10 points and seven digs.

Delaney Miller totaled eight points, 10 kills, two aces and six digs. Rylee Richardson had nine points, 11 kills, four aces, 13 digs and three solo blocks. Noelle Phelps had three digs while Mackenzie Peters had a kill, a dig and a block.