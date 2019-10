NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington dominated New Richmond Tuesday in SBAAC American Division soccer action at NRHS.

The win puts Wilmington at 9-5-2 in all matches and 6-3-1 in the American.

New Richmond is 2-11-1 overall, 2-7-1 in the American.

Takaaki Nishino gave WHS a 1-0 lead in the first half.

Brady Vilvens tallied a pair of second half goals to put WHS on top 3-0 before Caleb Reed made it 4-0 in the final 20 minutes.