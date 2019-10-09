Week 7 Preview: Goshen at Wilmington

An up and down first half of the season, hit a high note for Wilmington last week in a 56-7 win over Batavia in the SBAAC American Division opener.

“We executed really well on offense and Rory Bell continues to pin teams deep in their territory,” WHS head coach Scott Killen said. “(On defense) we gave up a big play because we were out of position but overall, I felt we did what we were supposed to do.”

Blasting Batavia was probably expected. The Bulldogs lost to all four of the National Division teams they’ve played in the non-league portion of the schedule.

Still, a 49-point win is always a good thing.

This week, the Hurricane will get a Goshen team coming off a 35-7 loss to Clinton-Massie. Like a wounded animal in the wild, the Warriors will be ready to answer that loss with an impressive outing at Alumni Field.

“They are a well-coached and physical run team,” said Killen, who was on the Clinton-Massie staff when Goshen head coach Greg Miller played for the Falcons. “This game is going to come down to who is tougher at the line of scrimmage and who commits fewer mistakes.”

With Cam Coomer moving to quarterback this season, there was a void in the WHS offense at receiver. Afterall, Coomer was given special mention All-Ohio last year. He has 66 receptions for 1,032 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“We have had a group of players step up at the wide receiver position,” Killen said. “Cam and the entire core are starting to get in rhythm. Carter (Huffman) has done an excellent job stepping up, as well as Isaiah Rigling, Chris Custis, Conner Mitchell and Noah Stirr.”

For Wilmington, Friday’s game is Homecoming. In addition, the 1969 Gold Football winning Hurricane team is being honored. There’s a lot of hoopla surrounding the varsity game set to kick-off at 7 p.m. Killen is aware of the dynamics.

“The game is Friday night and it is the most important thing this week,” he said.

Wilmington’s Carter Huffman is among the SBAAC pass receiving leaders. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_FB3_CarterHuffman_gc-1.jpg Wilmington’s Carter Huffman is among the SBAAC pass receiving leaders. Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence | News Journal

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports