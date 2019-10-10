Mudd was one of the ‘Ws’ in my life

Brian Mudd’s life as a sport figure in Clinton County will be about more than simple numbers.

Sure, his record is impressive — 20 league championships with 41 basketball, golf and track teams.

But Brian Mudd will be remembered as someone who made those lives around him better. You can’t keep score of something like that with a pencil.

And, in the grand scheme of things, we can’t ask for anything more out of our life.

Brian passed away Wednesday at the age of 48.

I was given a saying once by a dear friend.

–

— For when the One Great Scorer comes to mark against your name,

He writes—not that you won or lost—but how you played the Game.

—Grantland Rice

–

Brian Mudd was a winner, on the court, on the track, on the golf course and in life.

He played each game the right way. He played each game to win.

The results weren’t always victories you could see on a scoreboard.

Brian dealt with a loss on the basketball court with class.

He dealt with adversity on his teams with class.

He dealt with victory with class. And in today’s world, that’s not easy for those involved in sports.

He dealt with his own fate with class.

Brian met every challenge face to face. He didn’t hide behind a social media mask.

He attacked everything head-on.

Including his ultimate challenge. Brain cancer.

Inwardly Brian may have been upset with his plight. He wouldn’t be human if he wasn’t.

After all, he was in the prime of his life and was unexpectedly staring down horrible news — his life would end much sooner than any of us wanted it to.

And there was very little anyone could do about.

But outwardly Brian dealt with his situation with class. Just like he did everything else he confronted.

I hope you didn’t put me in the hall of fame because of this cancer, he said at the time of his induction into the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame. Because I’m going to beat it.

And he did for a while.

He beat cancer long enough to post another “W” along side his name.

He beat the cancer long enough to let others know there is hope in life, even in the most dire situation. No matter the hand you are given, you can play your cards successfully.

He authored the book “When Your Goliath Stands Up”, an inspiration to all those fighting battles of their own, and also carried that message to many local schools and organizations through his motivational speaking.

Brian and I talked a while back about a situation with one of the teams he was coaching at Clinton-Massie. He had issues with parents but handled them with complete respect.

Even in private when talking about those ordeals, Mudd remained classy and never disparaged anyone.

Brian Mudd will be missed as a coach. That is already true.

He’ll be missed more as a friend, the years ahead will prove to be a painful reminder of that.

I’m sure he would want us to get on with our lives but that won’t be easy. In fact, it will be impossible. He impacted so many of us. He impacted many who most of us will never know about.

I won’t be able to go to a track meet without looking for Brian. I found myself doing that last year when I knew he wasn’t around.

But I’m a better person for having known Brian Mudd. He is one of the “Ws” in my life.

Mark Huber On The Mark

