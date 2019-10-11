Blanchester girls soccer celebrates Senior Night

BLANCHESTER — Bethel-Tate defeated Blanchester 4-0 Thursday night in SBAAC National Division soccer at Barbour Memorial Field.

The loss didn’t spoil the BHS celebration of Senior Night where Bri Haun, Kelsey Naylor and Ruby Day were honored prior to kickoff. The trio played well in the final Barbour Memorial Field sendoff, Ballinger said.

“Our seniors have been a class act every year of their career at Blan and we will miss how they positively represent our program with pride in all they do,” Ballinger said.

The match was scoreless for most of the first half before Bethel-Tate broke through with a goal in the finnal 15 minutes.

The Blanchester defense suffered a blow early in the second half when Destiny Blankenbeckler went out with an injury. Bethel-Tates scored three goals in the second half.

Ballinger said Lacie Tedrick made 17 saves in goal while Lana Roy and Rylan Coyle were active throughout the match.