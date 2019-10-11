Week 7 Final: Blanchester 42 Williamsburg 20

WILLIAMSBURG – When it rains, it pours. That adage proved true literally and figuratively at Abrams Stadium as Blanchester reeled off 21 points before host Williamsburg ran its second play and went on to win 42-20.

Blanchester (3-4, 2-0 SBAAC National) scored on its first five drives, starting each of them at midfield or better.

It started the game’s opening drive at the 34, thanks to Tanner Creager’s 47-yard kickoff return. Blan scored six plays later on Colt Conover’s 10-yard quarterback keeper. He hit Gage Huston earlier in the drive to convert a fourth down.

Williamsburg (4-3, 1-1) fumbled its first play from scrimmage. Conover recovered the ball at the Burg 21 and James Peters scored on the next play to put Blan up 14-0.

Blanchester then successfully recovered an onside kick at midfield. Peters covered the final 30 yards of the drive to give Blan a 21-0 cushion.

Blan started the next drive at midfield after forcing a Williamsburg three-and-out that included a five-yard penalty and eight-yard sack. Conover capped the drive with a 26-yard pass to Creager. Even a botched snap on first-and-goal from the 10 that forced second-and-goal from the 26 couldn’t stop Blan’s momentum.

Williamsburg ignited a spark on the ensuing kickoff, returning it to the 10. Loghan Kelly found Teddy Conley three plays later to get on the board.

Another big kickoff return gave Blanchester a start at the Williamsburg 44. A steady dose of Huston, Peters and Conover on the ground set up Peters’ plunge from a yard out to put Blan up 35-6.

Williamsburg managed to force a Blan three-and-out on the only drive Blan started in its territory. Williamsburg cashed in just seconds before the half on a fourth-down halfback pass from Chris Selm to Conley.

Blanchester recovered the onside kick to start the second half and scored six plays later, a Conover 1-yard plunge, to give Blan a 42-13 advantage.

Blanchester had a chance to build it lead on two occasions in the second half but got stuffed on fourth-and-goal at the Williamsburg 1 and then fumbled into the end zone for a Williamsburg touchback.

Williamsburg made Blan pay for the latter with a 39-yard scoring strike between the Kelley brothers, quarterback Loghan and receiver Braden. The play cut Blan’s lead to 42-20.

Blan’s senior class never lost to Williamsburg, outscoring Burg 201-47.

SUMMARY

Oct 11, 2019

@Abrams Stadium

Blanchester 42 Williamsburg 20

B^28^7^7^0^^42

W^0^13^0^7^^20

First Quarter

BLAN – Conover 10 run (Damewood kick), 9:14.

BLAN – Peters 21 run (Damewood kick), 8:51.

BLAN – Peters 30 run (Damewood kick), 5:16.

BLAN – Creager 26 pass from Conover (Damewood kick), :15.

Second Quarter

WHS – Conley 4 pass from Kelley (Kick failed), 11:19.

BLAN – Peters 1 run (Damewood kick), 7:15.

WHS – Conley 3 pass from Selm (Kenneda kick), :03.

Third Quarter

BLAN – Conover 1 run (Damewood kick), 9:22.

Fourth Quarter

WHS – B. Kelley 39 pass from L. Kelley (Kenneda kick), 5:43.

