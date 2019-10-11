Week 7 Final: Goshen 32 Wilmington 20

WILMINGTON —Goshen spoiled Wilmington’s Homecoming festivities Friday night at Alumni Field with a 32-20 win over the Hurricane.

It was not the kind of game Wilmington fans were hoping for on this night. It was a case of too many turnovers and Goshen capitalized on the miscues.

The loss drops the Hurricane to 3-4 overall and Goshen improves to 4-3 on the season. Both teams are 1-1 in the SBAAC American Division.

Wilmington fumbled the ball on its first play from scrimmage as Isaiah Rigling lost control of the ball with the Warriors taking over at the 17 yard line. Hunter Slusher scored the first of his three touchdowns on the night, as the Warriors grabbed a 7-0 lead at the 11:39 mark. Later in the quarter, Wilmington’s Malik Scott coughed it up but the Warriors could not capitalize. The Warriors held a 7-0 lead at the first quarter break.

It was a tough night for Hurricane quarterback Cam Coomer, as he was intercepted three times, including one by the Warriors’ Tyler Kilgore who picked off Coomer in the right corner of the end zone to kill a potential scoring drive. Kicker Connor Bucksath booted a 28-yard field goal at the 4:07 mark to extend the Warriors lead to 10-0. Seth Anderson collected his second interception of the night and returned the interception 29 yards for a pick-six to extend the Goshen lead to 16-0, with the PAT kick blocked.

Wilmington broke through with a pass play from Coomer to Rigling who wrestled the ball away from a Warrior defender and raced 72 yards to paydirt. Kicker Rory Bell added the PAT to make it 16-7 with just under one minute remaining in the half.

Not to be denied, Goshen added yet another touchdown with only 23 seconds remaining when quarterback Jack Webster hooked up with Slusher over the middle for 20 yards, and Bucksath’s PAT made it 23-7 at halftime.

Goshen came out of the locker room with an 89 yard kickoff return to open the second half, but settled for a Bucksath 20 yard field goal extending the lead to 26-7. Wilmington had an apparent touchdown catch to Rigling negated by a holding penalty, but added a third quarter touchdown by Scott, closing the gap to 26-13, heading into the final quarter.

Slusher added his third touchdown of the night on a three yard rush, but the Warriors failed on the PAT, making it a 32-13 score with 7:05 in regulation.

Coomer led Wilmington on a scoring drive on the next possession, hooking up with Carter Huffman for 78 yards down the sideline, and Coomer capped off the drive with a two-yard TD run with 6:07 remaining. Bell’s PAT made it a 32-20 score.

Wilmington will be on the road at New Richmond next Friday night, before returning to Alumni Field to face Western Brown.

SUMMARY

Oct 11, 2019

@Alumni Field

Goshen 32 Wilmington 20

First Quarter:

GHS-Slusher, 17-yd. rush. PAT kick good by Bucksath at 11:39.

Second Quarter:

GHS-Bucksath, 28-yd. field goal at 4:07.

GHS-Anderson, 38-yd. interception return. PAT kick blocked at 2:17.

WHS—Rigling, 72-yard pass from Coomer. Bell PAT good at :51.

GHS—Slusher, 20-yd. pass from Webster. Bucksath PAT good at :23.

Third Quarter:

GHS-Bucksath, 20-yd. field goal at 10:10.

WHS—Scott, 1-yd. run. Two-point conversion attempt fails at 7:09.

Fourth Quarter:

GHS-Slusher, 3-yd. rush. PAT kick failed at 7:05.

WHS-Coomer, 2-yd. run. Bell PAT kick good at 6:07.

Chris Custis (8) comes up with a fumble recovery for Wilmington early in the game Friday with Goshen at Alumni Field. Also on defense for the Hurricane is 18, Brett Brooks (45), Cam Coomer (4), Isaiah Rigling (4), 15 and Kendal France (21). https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_FB7_wilmfumrec_gc.jpg Chris Custis (8) comes up with a fumble recovery for Wilmington early in the game Friday with Goshen at Alumni Field. Also on defense for the Hurricane is 18, Brett Brooks (45), Cam Coomer (4), Isaiah Rigling (4), 15 and Kendal France (21). Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence | News Journal

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

