WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team rebounded from a loss Wednesday to defeat the University of Mount Union 3-1 in an Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Williams Stadium Saturday evening.

The win, which snapped a seven-game losing skid to the Purple Raiders, improves the Fightin’ Quakers’ record to 7-3-1 overall and a 2-1-0 mark in OAC play.

The game was scoreless through 30 minutes until Taylor Huffman broke the deadlock with an unassisted goal beating Skyelar Mantz one-on-one in the 34th minute. Less than five minutes later, Mount Union committed a foul in its own box, and Abby Spirk converted the penalty kick to double the host’s lead.

The Purple Raiders (4-6-1, 0-3-0 OAC) opened the second half with a shot on goal, but Lauren Galloway, the reigning OAC Defensive Player of the Week, made the save. Wilmington then earned a corner kick in the 60th minute, and Spirk’s corner kick found Haley Burge who scored her first goal of the season to put the game away. Mount Union netted its lone goal in the waning minutes as Lauren Beech scored via a free kick.

Wilmington held a 11-9 edge in total shots and a slim 6-5 edge in shots on goal. The Quakers also earned six corner kicks to the Purple Raiders’ two.

Individually, Galloway made four saves and earned the win.

Wilmington continues OAC play at Ohio Northern University Wednesday.

