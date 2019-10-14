Huffman leads Lady ‘Cane to 1st title since 1989

WILMINGTON – Led by Sophie Huffman, the Wilmington High School girls cross country team won the SBAAC American Division championship Saturday at Wilmington College.

Huffman hit the line in 19:53.83, a personal best, and new WHS mark, eclipsing the old record of 20:28 set by Emma Kaplan in 2005.

The cross country championship is the first varsity league title for the WHS girls since 1989, coach Eileen Grosse said.

There was one girls race then team and individual results were divided into American and National divisions.

Jenna Burns of New Richmond was the race winner with Huffman 21 seconds behind in second place.

Emma Muterspaw of Clinton-Massie was fifth in 21:31.41 with Huffman’s teammates Skye Carpenter and Sylena Baltazar going sixth and seventh.

Carah Antek of East Clinton was 10th among National Division runners. Trinity Donahue was the first National Division girls to finish.

Ally Davis was the first Blanchester runner to finish, placing 13th in 23:11.93.

In the middle school race, Wilmington’s Madilyn Brausch was fifth overall in 13:11.56.

For the rest of the county, Molly Seabaugh was first for EC, 10th in 13:47.12; Alayna Davenport first for Blan 38th in 15:33.3; and Dakota Cartner first for CM, 43rd in 15:59.57.

SUMMARY

Oct 12, 2019

@Wilmington College

SBAAC American Division 5K (37 runners)

Teams

Wilmington 32 Western Brown 53 New Richmond 53 Batavia 90

Individuals

1, Jenna Burns (NR) 19:32.5

2, Sophie Huffman (Wil) 19:53.83

5, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 21:31.41

6, Skye Carpenter (Wil) 22:05.88

7, Sylena Baltazar (Wil) 22:12.95

10, Kalli Abbitt (Wil) 22:46.64

11, Emma Simpson (Wil) 23:11.14

15, Lilly Lentine (CM) 24:19.82

18, Shannon O’Boyle (CM) 24:59.99

37, Alice Clair (Wil) 34:27.81

SBAAC National Division 5K (43 runners)

Teams

Bethel-Tate 35 Georgetown 55 Clermont Northeastern 62 Williamsburg 71

Individuals

1, Trinity Donahue (BT) 21:14.26

10, Carah Antek (EC) 22:57.73

13, Ally Davis (BL) 23:11.93

31, Kenzie Kratzer (BL) 28:46.8

Middle School 3K (90 runners)

Teams

Western Brown 32 Clermont Northeastern 48 Bethel-Tate 76 Batavia 85 Georgetown 87 New Richmond 117

Individuals (90 runners)

1, Hadley Jones (WB) 12:40.46

5, Madilyn Brausch (WIL) 13:11.56 PR

10, Molly Seabaugh (EC) 13:47.12

18, Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 14:22.59

38, Alayna Davenport (BL) 15:33.3

43, Dakota Cartner (CM) 15:59.57

53, Taliah Billingsley (WIL) 17:10.59 SB

62, Elizabeth Bales (WIL) 17:48.44 PR

78, Shelbie Armstrong (WIL) 20:49.8 PR

81, Carolyn Koch (BL) 21:05.62

Sophie Huffman of Wilmington set a school record and finished second overall in the SBAAC Girls Cross Country Championship race Saturday at Wilmington College. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal