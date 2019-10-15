Astros breeze to victory over Hawks

BLANCHESTER — East Clinton moved into the second round of the Division III Blanchester 1 sectional tournament with a breezy 25-5, 25-1, 25-5 win over Cincinnati Riverview East Academy at the BHS gym.

East Clinton is 12-6 on the season and will play Waynesville 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Blanchester.

“It was nice to get a good win,” EC coach Samantha McGraw said. “The girls stayed consistent and aggressive throughout all sets.”

Myah Jones had three kills, 25 assists and seven aces for EC. Gracie Evanshine posted five kills and 11 aces. Katrina Bowman finished with seven aces while Alexis Rolfe had one ace. Kiya Byrd finished with six kills while Jericka Boggs, Kami Whiteaker and Gracie Boggs chipped in with three kills each.