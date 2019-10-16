BHS boys soccer blanks Norwood; No. 2 Wyoming up next

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School boys soccer team defeated Norwood Tuesday night 7-1 in a first round Division II South 1 sectional tournament match at Barbour Memorial Field.

The Wildcats are 5-8-2 on the year and will play at state-ranked Wyoming 7 p.m. Saturday. The Cowboys are No. 2 in the latest state soccer coaches poll.

Blanchester led 1-0 at halftime then had a flurry of goals early in the second half to take control of the game.

Following the match, BHS seniors were honored.

Carter Stevens had two goals and an assist. Colton Wilson and Reagan Burch both had a goal and an assist. Taylor Cochran scored two goals while Tanner Kellerman added one goal. Cameron Gibson and TJ Monhollen both had assists.

”This was a lot of fun for our guys and a great way to send our seniors off on their home turf,” BHS coach Andrew Freeman said. “Norwood played a hard fought game and had some good athletes that created trouble for us. In the end though, our will to win and the momentum that we had throughout the game elevated us to a point that was tough for them to match.”

The goal for Kellerman was his first of the season, Freeman said.

“It was a fantastic effort by our entire team and a great testament to our seniors that no one wanted this to be our final game,” the coach said. “All six of our seniors — Aaron Drexler, Cameron Gibson, Tanner Kellerman, TJ Monhollen, Matthew O’Neill, Cameron Skidmore — have given a ton to our team this season and the program overall. For myself, and the rest of the team, we appreciate all of their efforts and wish them the best going forward after the season.”