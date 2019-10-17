Borror 8th grade finishes unbeaten season

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School eighth grade football team defeated Clinton-Massie 38-12 Wednesday at Frank Irelan Field and finished its season with an unbeaten record. The is coached by Bob Rappach, Travis Mellinger, Tim Stirr and Mike Current. Cheerleaders are Adriana Heninger, Lyla Kirk, Skyla Edwards, Naomi Sanders, Bella Myburgh, Addy Smith, Emily Gerard, Emma Edison. Cheer advisors are Danielle Stern and Valorie Johnson. Players are Andre Anderson, Garrett Anderson, Austin Brooks, Mikey Brown, Jon Custis, Caydn Denniston, Antwion Glass, O’ryan Keith, Alex Massie, PJ McKnight, Landon Mellinger, Jose Morales, Deshawn Nance, Austin Oglesby, Aiden Price, Alex Smith, Chris Stewart, Patrick Tucker, Caleb Wood, Hunter Wood. In the photo, players and cheerleaders are holding up three fingers for Mikey Brown who had to leave the game with an injury.

