Week 8 Final: Clinton-Massie 63 Batavia 0

BATAVIA — For the second straight week, Clinton-Massie had things wrapped up by halftime.

Massie led 56-0 at halftime over Batavia and went on to post a 63-0 victory in SBAAC American Division action at Holman Stadium.

Last week, the Falcons were on top of Western Brown 49-0 at the half. The final in that was 49-0.

Massie is 7-1 overall, 3-0 in the American Division.

Batavia is at 1-7 overall, 0-3 in the division.

Brendan Lamb had three touchdowns in the first half to bring his season total to 25 with two games remaining.

Other Falcon touchdowns were scored by Carson Vanhoose (2), Robbie Frederick, Tate Olberding, Daelin Maple and Blake Ireland.

Lamb and Vanhoose combined for five scores on 11 rushing attempts.

The Falcons had 310 yards on the ground and 105 through the air.

Cayden Clutter and Devon Noble had five solo tackles each while Noah Corbett and Braxton Green had four each. Clutter also had an interception.

The run of games against a winless league team ends in Week 9 as New Richmond roars its way to Adams Township. Both the Falcons and Lions are 3-0 in the American.

SUMMARY

Oct 18, 2019

@Holman Stadium

Clinton-Massie 63 Batavia 0

CM^21^35^7^0^^63

BA^0^0^0^0^^0

First quarter

CM-Brendan Lamb 9 yard run (Trevor McGuinness kick) 10:26

CM-Carson Vanhoose 4 yard run (Trevor McGuinness kick) 6:06

CM-Tate Olberding 64 yard pass from Kody Zantene (Trevor McGuinness kick) 3:13

Second quarter

CM-Carson Vanhoose 8 yard run (Trevor McGuinness kick) 9:54

CM-Robbie Frederick 5 yard run (Trevor McGuinness kick) 7:50

CM-Daelin Maple interception return (Trevor McGuinness kick) 6:02

CM-Brendan Lamb 1 yard run (Trevor McGuinness kick) 2:25

CM-Brendan Lamb 50 yard run (Trevor McGuinness kick) 0:41

Third quarter

CM-Blake Ireland 32 yard run (Trevor McGuinness kick) 6:44

Fourth quarter

No scoring

Clinton-Massie’s Noah Corbett (right) with a tackle during Friday night’s game at Batavia. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_FB8_NoahCorbett_ec.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Noah Corbett (right) with a tackle during Friday night’s game at Batavia. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

UP NEXT 7 pm, Oct. 25 Vs New Richmond @Frank Irelan Field

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

