Week 8 Final: East Clinton 42 Williamsburg 27

LEES CREEK —Despite a cold and chilly atmosphere at Lees Creek Friday night, East Clinton football fans had a lot to get warmed up about.

The Astros celebrated their 2019 Homecoming in style, defeating Williamsburg, 42-27.

The win gives the Astros an overall record of 4-4, and keeps them in the hunt for the SBAAC National Division title.

Its the first time the Astros have collected back-to-back victories on the year, as they defeated Fayetteville-Perry 20-15 last week.

Although Williamsburg scored the first 14 points of the contest, and held a 21-14 halftime lead, the second half was a different story as the Astros exploded for 28 second half points for the victory.

Several players stood out for the Astros. Senior Todd Wedding rushed for three touchdowns on the night. Junior Branson Smith and sophomore Jared Singleton each had a pair of touchdown receptions.

Signal-caller Jared Smith had a big night leading the Astro offense with his four touchdown passes. Smith also converted a pair of crucial two-point conversions, as the Astros mounted their comeback and eventually went ahead in the early minutes of the final quarter.

Breaking a 21-21 tie, Smith connected with Singleton on the back edge of the end zone, and converted the two-point conversion with a corner pass to Branson Smith giving the Astros a 29-21 lead.

Dakota Roberts had three rushing touchdowns for Williamsburg, and the Wildcats pulled within two points (29-27) with 8:38 remaining in regulation, but their two-point conversion attempt failed.

Wedding scored his third rushing touchdown of the contest on the Astros next series, and place kicker Phillip Davis tacked on the PAT to extend the Astros’ lead to 36-27 at the 6:46 mark. It was the “Smith-to-Smith” connection (Jared to Branson) for the Astros final touchdown of the night with just over 4:00 to play, to seal the victory.

In pre-game festivities the Homecoming Court was announced with Kiya Byrd selected as Queen, and Mason Huff chosen as King.

It was the final home game of the season for the Astros, who will travel to Owensville to face Clermont Northeastern next Friday night.

SUMMARY

Oct 18, 2019

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 42 Williamsburg 27

WI^14^7^0^6^^27

EC^6^8^7^21^^42

First Quarter

WHS-Roberts, 11-yd. run. PAT kick Kenneda good at 6:04.

WHS—Kelley, 37-yd. run. PAT kick Kenneda good at 5:42.

ECHS—Wedding, 13-yard run. PAT kick Davis failed at 1:53.

Second Quarter

ECHS-Wedding, 13-yd. run 2-point conversion successful, Dotson from J. Smith at 6:50.

WHS-Kelley-85-yd. kickoff return. PAT kick by Kenneda good at 6:33.

Third Quarter

ECHS-Singleton, 9-yd. reception from Smith . PAT kick good by Davis at 7:18.

Fourth Quarter

ECHS-Singleton, 14-yd. pass from Smith. 2-pt. conversion B. Smith from J. Smith good at 11:56.

WHS-Roberts, 6-yd. run 2-pt. conversion attempt failed at 8:38.

ECHS-Wedding, 5-yd. run Davis PAT kick good at 6:46.

ECHS-B. Smith from J. Smith 24-yd. reception. Davis PAT kick good at 4:05.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-5.jpg East Clinton fans were fired up for Friday night’s National Division contest against Williamsburg. East Clinton won the game 42-27. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_image0.jpg East Clinton fans were fired up for Friday night’s National Division contest against Williamsburg. East Clinton won the game 42-27. Courtesy Photo | Steven Sodini, East Clinton https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_image1.jpg Courtesy Photo | Steven Sodini, East Clinton

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

UP NEXT 7 pm, Oct. 25 At Clermont NE

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.