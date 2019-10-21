Massie runners season ends at Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — Competing at the Division II district at Cedarville University Saturday, the Clinton-Massie cross country season ended.

Emma Muterspaw, in the girls race, was 66th with a time of 22:42.1.

Bryce Hensley was the top CM runner in the boys race, placing 116th in 20:18.36.

SUMMARY

Oct 19, 2019

Division II Cedarville District

@Elvin R. King CC Course

Boys Results

Team (top 5)

Carroll 65 Eaton 102 West Liberty-Salem 104 Waynesville 106 Greenon 131. Also, Clinton-Massie (22) 670

Individuals

1, Kevin Agnew, Carroll, 15:58.14

116, Bryce Hensley, CM, 20:18.36

132, Luke Lentine, CM, 21:16.49

140, Seth Goodall, CM, 21:55.02

146, Travis Smith, CM, 22:48.19

Girls Results

Team (top 5)

Oakwood 67 Tippecanoe 81 Springfield Shawnee 88 Waynesville 107 Eaton 136

Individuals

1, Grace Hartman, Oakwood, 17:51.21

66, Emma Muterspaw, CM, 22:42.10

114, Lilly Lentine, CM, 25:15.42