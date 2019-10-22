Otterbein sweeps WC volleyball in 3

WESTERVILLE – Otterbein University, which is receiving votes to be ranked in the most recent American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 Poll, was dominant in all phases in a 25-8, 25-12, 25-14 sweep of the Wilmington College volleyball team Tuesday in an Ohio Athletic Conference contest at the Rike Center.

Individually, Taylor McCuistion had six kills for Wilmington while Meghan Koch had a team-best .250 attack percentage. Karley Schlensker, who came into the match second in the conference in digs per set, tallied 10 digs.

Otterbein also won the serve-and-pass game, holding a 9-0 advantage in service aces.

The Cardinals improve to 21-4 overall and 5-1 in OAC competition to remain near the top of the standings. The Quakers dip to 3-21 overall and 0-6 in conference play.

Wilmington hosts Baldwin Wallace University at 1 p.m. Saturday.