A look at SBAAC football going in to Week 9

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Clinton-Massie 63 Batavia 0: Massie outgained Batavia 415 to 95. Brendan Lamb carried just seven times but gained 82 yards and scored three times. In all nine Falcons ran the ball at least twice, gaining 310 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. Kody Zantene remained efficient at quarterback in his return, going 3 of 4 for 105 yards and a TD.

Blanchester 30 Bethel-Tate 24: Alex Manz played pitch and catch with Gauge Dunn but Blanchester just simply grinded out the win. Manz was 30-51 for 331 yards and two scores but had three interceptions. Dunn caught 14 for 150 and a TD. Gage Huston had two picks while Carter Abbott had hits SBAAC leading fourth interception. BHS ran the ball 51 times with a long of only 11.

East Clinton 42 Williamsburg 27: It was a happy “Wedding” Day for East Clinton as Todd Wedding rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He has 782 yards on the ground this season. Jared Smith passed for 110 yards and three scores, two to Jaden Singleton. Patrick Dotson had three sacks and a fumble recovery in a dynamic defensive effort. Loghan Kelley rushed for 132 yards and a score for the Wildcats who gained 274 yards on the ground.

New Richmond 27 Wilmington 13: The Lions took advantage of six Hurricane turnovers to remain unbeaten in the American Division. Malik Scott ran for 104 yards and a TD on 14 attempts but struggled in the second half. Luke Lytle kicked a pair of field goals, passed for a touchdown and ran for 59 yards for the Lions.

Goshen 35 Western Brown 21: Western Brown threatened Goshen for its first win but the Warriors pulled away late. Hunter Slusher had 146 yards and two scores on the ground and 31 yards and a touchdown in the air.

Clermont NE 44 Fayetteville 12: Dakota Hawk ran for 84 yards and three touchdowns for CNE in the Battle of the Rockets. Kris Jenkins had 70 yards rushing on eight attempts.

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

East Clinton at Clermont Northeastern: The Astros keeping their hopes alive for a share of the National Division title with a win. They play unbeaten and division-leading Blanchester in Week 10.

Batavia at Goshen: Faint playoff hopes remain for the Warriors who can’t afford to overlook anyone at this point.

Blanchester at Fayetteville Perry: Blanchester can clinch at least a share of the division crown with a win over the Rockets who seek their first division victory.

New Richmond at Clinton Massie: A titanic battle of American Division unbeatens. The winner gets no worse than a share of the crown.

Williamsburg at Bethel-Tate: Like East Clinton, Bethel-Tate is still harboring the vision of a piece of the National title.

Western Brown at Wilmington: The Hurricane looks to end a two-game skid against the winless Broncos.

LEADERS

Passing: Alex Manz (BT) 155-261 for 1872 yards, 16 TD 12 Int; Luke Lytle (NR) 97-160 for 1161 yards, 12 TD, 6 Int; Cam Coomer (Wil) 66-126 for 979 yards, 8 TD 5 Int

Scoring: Brendan Lamb (CM) 150 pts, 25 TD; Luke Lytle (NR) 150 pts, 19 TD, 2 FG, 30 XP; Hunter Slusher (Go) 82 pts, 15 TD, 1 2pt; Alex Manz (BT) 72 pts, 12 TD

Rushing: Brendan Lamb (CM) 156-1272 (8.2 ave); Hunter Jester (Fay) 103-763 (7.4 ave); Cole Joslin (CNE) 79-532 (6.7 ave); Jacob Duty (NR) 110-791 (7.2 ave); Todd Wedding (EC) 146-782 (5.4 ave); Loghan Kelley (Wbg) 78-780 (10.0 ave)

Receiving: Gauge Dunn (BT) 57-839-6; David Pride (CNE) 18-440-5; Carter Huffman (Wil) 19-429-5; Dylan Poff (BT) 31-320-3; Isaiah Rigling (Wil) 26-314-2

Sacks: Dylan Poff (BT) 8; Kyle Smith (BT) 7.5; Patrick Dotson (EC) 6; Eric Eickenhorst (Go) 6; Brady Phillips (Bl) 5

Fumble recoveries: Patrick Dotson (EC) 3; Braxton Green (CM) 2; Christian Stubbs (Bl) 2; Owen Mattes (BT) 2; Skyler Schmidt (CNE) 2; Phillip Davis (EC) 2; Dakota Roberts (Wbg) 2; Seth Howard (Wbg) 2; Trevor Adams (Go) 2

Interceptions: Carter Abbott (Bl) 4; Gauge Dunn (BT) 3; Loghan Kelley (Wbg) 3; Seth Anderson (Go) 3; Branson Smith (EC) 3; Adam Frump (Bl) 3

Kicking: Trevor McGuinness (CM) 44-4-56; Connor Bucksath (Go) 25-4-37; Luke Lytle (NR) 30-2-36; Rory Bell (Wil) 21-3-30

PLAYOFFS

Div III Region 12: Goshen is 13th currently and appears to have a slim chance at the No. 8 seed but a lot of things would have to fall right Greg Miller and the Warriors to schedule a Week 11 game.

Div IV Region 16: Clinton-Massie is third in the region and controls its own playoff destiny. It appears the top seed is out for the Falcons unless current No. 1 Wyoming drops its two remaining games, unlikely with a 1-7 Taft on the slate this week. Bethel-Tate is currently 8 in the region and would meet Wyoming if the post-season started this week. The Tigers should win its two remaining games and even that wouldn’t assure them a playoff berth so they’ll be watching Valley View, Washington, McNicholas and Northridge the final two weeks. Any of those teams could jump the Tigers.

Div V Region 20: Blanchester is 10th and at 6-4 would have a shot at the post-season. Scoreboard watchers for the Wildcats will keep an eye on Brookville, Mariemont, Madison, Greenon, Madeira and Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy the final two weeks.

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

