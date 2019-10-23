Week 9 Preview: East Clinton at Clermont NE

It’s not a pattern East Clinton head coach Steven Olds wants to see, but resiliency is a good trait to have as a team.

The Astros got off to a slow start again and had several big miscues but the bounce-back attitude of East Clinton was key in a 42-27 win last week over Williamsburg.

“We still have to limit the soul crushing mistakes, but we have certainly shown that we have the ability to overcome them if they happen,” said Olds. “We lost to those guys 40-10 last year and when we got down 14-0 last week you start to worry. But, again, these guys battled back and in the end really took it to them.”

Running behind an overpowering offensive line, Todd Wedding rushed for 181 yards and three scores. Quarterback Jared Smith “played perhaps his best game of the year,” Olds said.

East Clinton will travel to Clermont Northeastern Friday night and still has a good chance of sharing, or a slight chance of winning outright, the SBAAC National Division crown.

“We also know that we have two big games to end the season,” Olds said. “And we have a lot of work to do between now and Friday.”

East Clinton ends its season at Blanchester. But the Rockets of CNE are up first.

“CNE is multiple on offense,” Olds said. “They will line up in the power I and run right at you but also have the ability to spread you out and throw the ball. Defensively they appear to be running a 3-4 with athletic defensive ends and strong group of d(efensive) linemen that will have to be accounted for if we are to be successful.”

The Astros defense has “dramatically improved over last season,” Olds said. Patrick Dotson is one of the leaders with three fumble recoveries and six sacks.

“I thought our defense acclimated themselves very well after the first two possessions (last week),” said Olds. “They played hard and coach (Bill) Bryant does a great job of putting our young defense in spots to succeed.”

Sunset over Lees Creek as East Clinton battles Williamsburg last week. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_FB8_ECSunset_marsh.jpg Sunset over Lees Creek as East Clinton battles Williamsburg last week. Courtesy Photo | East Clinton athletic department

