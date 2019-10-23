Week 9 Preview: Western Brown at Wilmington

Wilmington looks to end a two-game losing streak Friday when Western Brown comes to Alumni Field.

The Hurricane, 3-5 on the year, have lost to a pair of 5-3 teams — Goshen 32-20 and New Richmond 27-13.

The common thread among the two losses are turnovers. Wilmington committed six against New Richmond and five in the first half against Goshen.

“Ball security is our top priority and it doesn’t matter who we play, we cannot turn the ball over,” said WHS coach Scott Killen.

Western Brown is winless this season and has been outscored 301 to 93 in eight games. Wilmington is nearly even in the points department — 239 for and 234 against.

The Hurricane defense at times this season has struggled but lately WHS has performed better on that side of the ball.

“We are playing much better now than we did in the beginning of the season,” said Killen. “The players have done a nice job of focusing on their job and becoming more disciplined. We still have a ways to go but we are getting there.”

While the Broncos are still searching for their first win, they have played a brutal schedule. The combined record of the Western Brown opponents is 45-19. Hillsboro, the first game of the year for WB, is the only team with a losing record. Wilmington’s opponents are a combined 35-29.

“Western Brown is a young team that is starting to play really well,” said Killen. “We have to protect the ball and execute.”

The Hurricane flag will be raised once again on Senior Night Friday as Western Brown visits Alumni Field.

By Mark Huber

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

