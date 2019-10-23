Week 9 Preview: New Richmond at Clinton-Massie

With a pair of easy games on the schedule and an almost certain lock to make the playoffs, Clinton-Massie couldn’t be faulted if it started to look ahead to Week 11 opponents.

The Falcons outscored Western Brown and Batavia 112-0 the last two weeks in games where Massie was as huge pre-game favorite.

But head coach Dan McSurley said his staff is focused on the teams listed on the schedule.

“We just don’t care who we play down the road,” said McSurley. “We’re preparing week to week and one game at a time.”

This week is an SBAAC American Division showdown with New Richmond. Both teams are 3-0 in the division.

The Falcons defeated the Lions 21-7 last season and 44-14 in 2017.

“They have some pretty talented kids on offense and a very aggressive defense that has nothing to lose,” McSurley said of New Richmond.

“New Richmond has a lot of motivation in this game by being 3-0 in the league.”

After going scoreless in the first four games of the year, Jacob Duty has scored in four straight for the Lions.

Luke Lytle is one of the most versatile players in the SBAAC. He has 1,161 yards and 12 touchdowns passing, 518 yards and seven touchdowns rushing and two field goals and 30 extra points as a kicker.

Massie’s offense begins with Brendan Lamb, one of the top running backs in the state. He has 1,272 yards and 25 touchdowns on 156 attempts.

But the Falcons offense has diversified since the return of Kody Zantene, the sophomore signal-caller who missed five games to start the year because of injury. In three games, he is 11-15 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns.

Braxton Green has been one of the leaders of the CM defense with three sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

With New Richmond this week and the county showdown with Wilmington next week, the Falcons are set on gaining momentum for the post-season.

“We’re kinda looking at the next several weeks as the ‘legacy season’,” McSurley said. “You’re either remembered or forgotten. That pretty much is the way it is.”

Blake Ireland (25) had a second half touchdown against Batavia last week. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_FB7_cmBlakeIreland_ec.jpg Blake Ireland (25) had a second half touchdown against Batavia last week. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal File

