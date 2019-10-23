Otterbein soccer sweeps Wilmington College

Otterbein 4

WC men 2

WESTERVILLE — Wilmington’s second half rally fell short Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to Otterbein in Ohio Athletic Conference men’s soccer action on the OU campus.

Wilmington falls to 10-4-2 overall, 3-2-1 in the OAC.

Otterbein is 10-5 overall, 4-2 in the conference.

The home-standing Cardinals took a 3-0 lead with just under 34 minutes remaining in the match.

Zach Burgmeier scored the first WC goal, with Michael Owusu getting the assist in the 58th minute to make it 3-1.

Wil Molfenter, with an assist to Kevin Kamara, made it 3-2 in the 80th minute.

But just over two minutes later, Otterbein scored to go back up by two and end the Quakers threat.

Otterbein put nine of its 14 shots on goal while Wilmington had just two of its seven on goal.

Both teams had seven corner kicks in the match.

Otterbein 3

WC women 1

WILMINGTON —With two goals in the first three minutes of the match, league leader Otterbein had no trouble Wednesday with Wilmington, 4-1, in Ohio Athletic Conference women’s soccer action at Townsend Field.

Wilmington is 8-5-1 overall and 3-3 in the OAC.

Otterbein is 13-1-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference, tied with fellow unbeaten Ohio Northern for the top spot.

The Cardinals had goals at the 1:34 and 2:32 marks of the opening half to seize control of the match early.

Wilmington trailed 3-0 when it scored its only goal of the match in the 68th minute. Carlie Brooks scored unassisted.

Otterbein, with a 6-2 edge in corner kicks, had 23 shots overall, 12 on goal.

Wilmington had just three shots with all three on goal.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-14.jpg

WC ROUNDUP