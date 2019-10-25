Week 9 Final: Clinton-Massie 45 New Richmond 16

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie ran over New Richmond Friday night, 45-16, and the SBAAC American Division showdown was a letdown at Frank Irelan Field.
Brendan Lamb ran for 193 yards and five touchdowns as Clinton-Massie clinched at least a share of the American crown.
Massie is 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the American.
New Richmond is 3-1 in the American and 5-4 overall.
The Falcons will play at Wilmington in the regular season finale next week.
Massie had 459 yards on the ground on 63 attempts.
The Lions had 205 yards rushing on 20 attempts, gaudy numbers to be sure.
But 149 of those came on two fourth quarter touchdown runs by Jacob Duty against the reserve defense.
Kody Zantene hit 6 of 9 in the passing game for 88 yards.
Robbie Frederick had 74 yards, Garrett Trampler 65 and Carson Vanhoose 65 to complement Lamb in the CM ground game.
Braxton Green had seven solo tackles and two sacks. Colton Trampler and Garrett Trampler combined for seven solos.
SUMMARY
Oct 25, 2019
@Frank Irelan Field
Clinton-Massie High School
Clinton-Massie 45 New Richmond 16
NR^0^0^0^16^^16
CM^10^14^14^7^^45
First quarter
CM-Brendan Lamb 1 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 7:38
CM-Trevor McGuinness 28 yard field goal 2:03
Second quarter
CM-Brendan Lamb 17 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 6:20
CM-Brendan Lamb 1 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 2:11
Third quarter
CM-Brendan Lamb 11 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 9:38
CM-Brendan Lamb 49 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 4:17
Fourth quarter
CM-Carson Vanhoose 9 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 10:45
NR-Jacob Duty 68 yard run (Snider run) 5:05
NR-Jacob Duty 81 yard run (McDonough from Snider good) 0:25
