Week 9 Final: Clermont Northeastern 35 East Clinton 18

OWENSVILLE – Still harboring hope for a National Division title, East Clinton fell short Friday night at Clermont Northeastern 35-18 in an SBAAC National Division battle.

The Rockets put the final nail in the Astros’ coffin with a scoring drive after forcing an EC punt. Skyler Schmidt, the powerplant post player on the CNE basketball team, went 45 yards from his fullback position with 8:45 to go in the fourth and EC was down 28-12. Each team scored again, EC’s coming on a long pass play from Jared Smith to Branson Smith.

The loss puts East Clinton at 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the division.

The Rockets are 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the division.

Blanchester is on top of the National, clinching a share of the title with a 35-0 win over Fayetteville Friday. East Clinton plays at Blanchester in the regular season finale.

East Clinton opened with an impressive first offensive possession. Jared Smith hooked up with Branson Smith for a 39-yard strike at the 9:13 mark.

The Rockets answered quickly. With the return of Cole Joslin to the offense, CNE motored its way down field with a strong ground game. Joslin went in from the 9 and with the PAT, EC trailed 7-6.

Clermont Northeastern again used the run for its second touchdown, this time Skyler Schmidt powering his way in from the 3 to make it 14-6.

East Clinton still had more than a minute to go in the half and good field position at the CNE 40, thanks to a pair of 15 yard penalties.

But despite a 25-yard pass from Smith to Dotson, the latter snatching the ball right out of the hands of a CNE defender, East Clinton was unable to score. The Astros had no fewer than four attempts in goal-to-go situations and came up empty.

Todd Wedding had just 21 yards on six rushes in the first half but Jared Smith completed four passes for 110 yards, a pair worth 74 yards to Branson Smith.

Cole Joslin had 88 yards on 12 rushes for the Rockets in the first half.

The teams traded touchdowns in the third, CNE scoring first on Damien Bowen’s 42-yard run then EC answering on the next possession with a Kaleb Kingery touchdown catch. The result had the Astros down 21-12 with just over five minutes to play in the third.

SUMMARY

Oct 25, 2019

@Stricker Stadium

Clermont Northeastern HS

Clermont Northeastern 35 East Clinton 18

NE^7^7^7^14^^35

EC^6^0^6^6^^18

First quarter

EC-Branson Smith 39 yard pass from Jared Smith (PAT failed) 9:13

NE-Cole Joslin 9 yard run (Glancy PAT) 6:07

Second quarter

NE-Skyler Schmidt 3 yard run (Glancy PAT) 1:15

Third quarter

NE-Damien Bowen 42 yard run (Glancy PAT) 8:35

EC-Kaleb Kingery TD pass from Jared Smith (2 point conversion failed) 5:27

Fourth quarter

NE-Skyler Schmidt 45 yard run (Glancy PAT) 8:45

NE-Cole Joslin 25 yard run (Glancy PAT) 5:25

EC-Branson Smith 52 yard pass from Jared Smith (Conversion failed) 4:23

UP NEXT 7 p.m. Nov. 1 @Blanchester

