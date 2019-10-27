Wilmington’s Middleton qualifies for district golf

HAMILTON — Wilmington sophomore Lilly Middleton shot an 88 Monday to qualify for the Division I district golf tournament.

She was the fourth-highest scoring individual at Monday’s Division I sectional at the Hamilton Elks not on a district qualifying team.

Middleton advances to the Division I district golf Oct. 10 at Beavercreek Golf Course.

As a team, Wilmington finished ninth. The top four teams qualified for the district tournament.

Wilmington shot a 456 as a team. Ursuline Academy finished in first place with a total of 317.

In addition to Middleton’s district-qualifying round, Madison Gilbert shot a 104, Maddie Steinmetz shot a 130 and Carysn Custis had a 134.

WHS tennis sweeps Miami Trace on senior night

WILMINGTON — It was a clean sweep Monday on senior night, as the Wilmington girls tennis team blanked Miami Trace 5-0.

Senior singles players Allie Kees, Josie Nichols and Rachel Barker dropped a combined seven games in straight-set victories.

They were joined in victory by fellow senior Annie Osborn. She teamed with junior Gracie Conger to win at second doubles, taking the match tiebreak 10-4 to complete the sweep.

SUMMARY

Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5, Miami Trace 0

Record: Wilmington 14-4

Singles

1: Allie Kees d. Anita Pursell 6-1, 6-3

2: Josie Nichols d. Cameron Bucher 6-1, 6-2

3: Rachel Barker d. Alex King 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Jenna Taylor, Emilee Pham d. Haiven Pepper, Kyleigh Pepper 6-1, 6-0

2: Annie Osborn, Gracie Conger d. Savannah Wisecup, Kenzie Seyfang 5-7, 6-1, [10-4]

BHS tennis cruises to 4-1 win over West Clermont

UNION TOWNSHIP — Blanchester’s girls tennis team wrapped up its regular season Monday with a 4-1 win over West Clermont.

The Lady Wildcats finish the regular season 11-6.

Kayla Allen dropped just two games at first singles in her final career singles match. Blanchester’s normal first doubles team, Taylor Bradley and Grace Irwin, moved up to second and third singles and won in straight sets.

“I’m very pleased with Taylor and how well she played at second singles,” BHS head coach Matt Sexton said. “She hasn’t played as many singles matches as some of the other girls, but she was impressive.”

Blanchester opens postseason play at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Division II sectional at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

SUMMARY

Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

@West Clermont High School

Blanchester 4, West Clermont 1

Record: Blanchester 11-6

Singles:

1: Kayla Allen (B) d. L. Cowles 6-1, 6-1

2: Taylor Bradley (B) d. A. Payer 6-0, 6-1

3: Grace Irwin (B) d. K. Ellis 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

1: Maddy Coyle, Annie Trovillo (B) d. B. Miller, C. Lukemire 6-0, 6-4

2: T. Baskerville, A. Nguyen (WC) d. Maggie Caldwell, Mia Torres 2-6, 6-2 [10-8]

Goshen downs Blan JV football

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester reserve football team lost Saturday to Goshen, 26-13.

Blanchester led at the half 7-6 thanks to an Adam Frump touchdown run and a Bryan Bandow extra point.

However, turnovers hurt the Wildcats after halftime. Blanchester’s lone score after the intermission came on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Frump to Brady Phillips.

On defense, Aiden Begley had his first interception of the year. Zane Panetta recovered a fumble and had five tackles. Chassen Allison, Cody Kidd, Noah Faulkner and James Compton also had tackles for loss for the BHS defense.