Presale tickets for all OHSAA football playoff games will be sold exclusively on-line at the OHSAA website (www.ohsaa.org/tickets).

Tickets for the Week 11 regional quarterfinal game will go on sale 4 p.m. Monday. The school selected at checkout will receive a percentage of presale revenue.

Tickets will be sold at the gate the day of the game but schools do not receive a percentage of those ticket sales.