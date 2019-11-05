Hurricane wins 2 Gold championships

The Wilmington Hurricane Youth Football Program won three games this weekend in Western Ohio Junior Football Conference championship games. The Wilmington bantam team (the top team) defeated Springboro White for the Gold Bracket championship while the Wilmington fifth grade team (the bottom team) defeated Wayne Red 12-0 for the Gold Bracket crown. Both of those games were contested Sunday at Roush Stadium in Kettering. The Gold Bracket is the overall championship in each age group. This is believed to be the first time two Wilmington teams were victorious in WOJFC Gold Bracket championship games in the same season. For the fifth grade Hurricane it was the second straight Gold Bracket title and completes an undefeated season. The bantam Hurricane also were unbeaten this season. In the Silver Bracket championship game on Saturday, Wilmington third grade defeated Kettering Gray at Wade Field in Springboro.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_WilmYFBChamps.jpg