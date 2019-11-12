Lamb, playoff coaches earn SBAAC top honors

Playoff teams Blanchester and Clinton-Massie earned three top honors in all-league voting in the SBAAC.

Clinton-Massie’s Brendan Lamb was American Division player of the year while head coach Dan McSurley was named Coach of the Year.

Jon Mulvihill was named National Division coach of the year.

In the American Division, in addition to Lamb, Clinton-Massie had first-team players Cayden Clutter, Braxton Green, Brody Muterspaw, Tate Olberding, Garrett Trampler and Davis Wulf.

Wilmington first-teamers were Chris Custis and Jeffrey Valentine.

Second team picks from Clinton-Massie were Noah Corbett, Colton Doyle, Robby Frederick, Trevor McGuinness and Devon Noble, and from Wilmington Cam Coomer and Carter Huffman.

Honorable mention was given to Joe Baughman and Brian Kennedy of CMHS and Rory Bell and Conner Mitchell of WHS.

Other first-team picks in the American were Jason Ackerman, Jacob Duty, Randy Hammons and Mitchell Williamson of New Richmond; Trevor Adams, Dylan Ashcraft, Eric Eickenhorst, Logan Harrison and Hunter Slusher of Goshen; Blake Casey and Luke Scaggs of Batavia; Keegan Collins, Isaac Trevino and Yani Williams of Western Brown.

In the National Division, Blanchester first-teamers were Kadin Berwanger, Colt Conover, Tanner Creager, Jasper Damewood, Gage Huston, James Peters and Christian Stubbs.

East Clinton had first-team selections of Patrick Dotson, Todd Wedding and Branson Smith.

Second team picks from the county were Carter Abbott, Nate Coyle, Adam Frump, Zane Panetta and Johnny Schirmer of Blanchester, and Jared Smith, Mason Huff and Phillip Davis of East Clinton.

Honorable mention was given to Chasen Allison and Brady Phillips of Blanchester, and Isaiah Conger and Chris Norman of East Clinton.

Other National Division first-team players were Max Ansteatt, Cole Joslin, David Pride, Skyler Schmidt and JT Shepherd of Clermont Northeastern; Gauge Dunn, Alex Manz, Dylan Poff, Eli Ryan and Gavin Smith of Bethel-Tate; Drew Hendrix, Hunter Jester of Fayetteville-Perry; Seth Howard, Loghan Kelley and Dakota Roberts of Williamsburg.

Manz of Bethel-Tate was the National Division Player of the Year.

Dan McSurley https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_FB_DanMcSurleyMug.jpg Dan McSurley Jon Mulvihill https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_FB_JonMulvihillMug.jpg Jon Mulvihill Brendan Lamb of Clinton-Massie was the SBAAC American Division Player of the Year. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_FB9_BrendanLamb2_ec.jpg Brendan Lamb of Clinton-Massie was the SBAAC American Division Player of the Year. News Journal File Photo