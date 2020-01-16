Defense, FTs key WHS girls 46-31 triumph

BATAVIA — After a sluggish first half, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team dominated Batavia in the second half and posted a 46-31 win Thursday night in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action.

Wilmington stays unbeaten in the American with a 6-0 record. Overall, the Lady Hurricane is 7-7.

Batavia is 2-4 now in the division and 5-8 in all games.

Sami McCord led all scorers with 16 points, posting a balanced quarter by quarter line of 4, 3, 5, 4.

Wilmington trailed 8-7 after one and 20-17 at halftime. McCord had seven points in the half and Katie Murphy added four.

While the Lady Bulldogs scored 12 points in the second quarter alone, they didn’t have such good fortune in the second half.

The Wilmington defense was relentless and held Batavia to 11 points in the half.

Meanwhile, the Lady Hurricane made a steady run to the free throw line and put the game away. Of Wilmington’s 29 second half points, 17 of them came from the line.

Sophie Huffman was the sharp-shooter from the stripe, hitting 11 of 12 in the second half. She was 7 for 8 in the fourth quarter and finished with 12 points.

Wilmington was 2 for 6 at the line in the first half but made 17 of 23 in the third and fourth quarters to seal the win.

SUMMARY

Jan 16, 2020

@Batavia High School

Wilmington 46 Batavia 31

W^7^10^11^18^^46

B^8^12^6^5^^31

(31) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Myers 2-0-3-7 Stith 1-0-1-3 Mehlman 1-1-0-3 Wright 2-0-0-4 Patel 2-1-0-5 Marcelli 2-1-0-5 Demming 1-0-0-2 Rose 0-0-0-0 Willliams 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 12-3-4/10/31

(46) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jamiel 3-1-3-10 McCord 6-1-3-16 Moore 0-0-0-0 Huffman 1-1-9-12 Drake 0-0-0-0 Murphy 2-0-3-7 Morgan 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 12-3-19/29-46

