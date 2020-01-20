Conover, Peters 1st; Wildcats 2nd at Sycamore

CINCINNATI — With a pair of weight-class champions, Blanchester finished as runnerup Saturday in the Sycamore Invitational wrestling tournament.

Wyoming won the tournament over Blanchester 201.5 to 194. Northwest was a distant third with 152 points.

Colt Conover at 170 and James Peters at 220 were champions for the Wildcats.

Conover won four matches, three by pin, including a 63-second victory over Orbin Creech of Valley View in the championship.

Peters posted three pins en route to a 3-0 win over Terell Wills of Talawanda in the 220-pound finale.

Also for Blanchester, Johnny Schirmer was runnerup at 138, falling to Maclain Morency of Anderson by tech fall 16-1 in the title match; Kadin Berwanger was second at 182 after a pin in 4:38 against Marvelous Rutledge in the finals; and Gage Berwanger was third at 132

SUMMARY

Jan 18, 2020

Sycamore Invitational

TEAM SCORES

Wyoming 201.5 Blanchester 194 Northwest 152 Monroe 149.5 Sycamore 105.5 Anderson 95.5 Valley View 84.5 Tippecanoe 79 Talawanda 75.5 Holmes 75 Miamisburg 73 Stebbins 57.5 Dixie Heights 55.5 Mt Healthy 55 Cooper 50.5 Norwood 47 Madeira 46 Hamilton 34 North College Hill 30.5 Shroder 22 Cin Country Day 15 Waynesville 11.5

INDIVIDUALS

106: 1-Caleb Thomas (M); 5-Hunter Smith (B)

113: 1-Justin Mills (VV); 4-Jacob Hamm (B)

120: 1-Jacob Bryan (Wyo)

126: 1-Izumi Harney (Syc)

132: 1-Collin Lovett (Mia); 3-Gage Berwanger (B)

138: 1-Maclain Morency (A); 2-Johnny Schirmer (B)

145: 1-Nathan Bryan (Wyo)

152: 1-Gage Starett (NW); 3-Jacob Lanham (B)

160: 1-Bobby Green (NW); 3-Gage Huston (B)

170: 1-Colt Conover (B)

182: 1-Marvelous Rutledge (St); 2-Kadin Berwanger (B)

195: 1-Sam Oaks (Mon); 6-Christian Stubbs (B)

220: 1-James Peters (B)

285: 1-Zach Hagedorn (Mon)