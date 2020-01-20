Pickard paces ‘Cane to runnerup at Sweet 16

DAYTON — Led by Grant Pickard, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team finished second Saturday at the Sweet 16 tournament at Poelking South.

The Hurricane were seeded No. 8 and defeated No. 1 seed Centerville in the second round.

In the tournament championship match, Wilmington lost to Butler 3-2. With the match tied at two baker games each, Butler won the finale 201 to 165. WHS led the match 2-0.

The tournament format had each team bowling two team games followed by two baker games in a qualifying round. Scores from the qualifying round were used to seed teams in the championship round, which featured a best-of-5 baker game single elimination format. The qualifying round also determined the seven members of the tournament team.

Pickard had a 409 series, which was fourth best among individuals.

The Wilmington girls were the No. 7 seed and were eliminated by Fairborn, the No. 2 seed, 3-2 in the baker round. WHS led 2-1 but Fairborn won the final two baker games 179 to 153 and then 154 to 126.

Ariel Comberger had a 332 series in the first two team games to lead WHS.

SUMMARY

Jan 18, 2020

Sweet 16 tournament

@Poelking South

Boys Results

Round 1/2: WHS 804 (Jordan Tackett 140 Elijah Martini 169 Grant Pickard 206 Isaac Martini 163 Sub 126; WHS 882 (Jordan Tackett 165, Hunter Gallion 179 Grant Pickard 203; Isaac Martini 187, Sub 148. Baker 1, 196, Baker 2, 162. TOTAL 2044

Baker rounds: (1) Wilmington 3 West Clermont 1 (2) Wilmington 3 Centerville 1 (3) Wilmington 3 Fairborn 1 (4) Butler 3, Wilmington 2

Girls Results

Round 1/2: WHS 624 (Haylee Wright 149 Alexia Frazier 117 Ariel Comberger 151 Sub 1 104, Sub 2 103; WHS 715 (Haylee Wright 128, Kennedy Harcourt 156, Alexia Frazier 138, Ariel Comberger 181, Sub 1 112. Baker 1, 194; Baker 2, 144. TOTAL 1677

Baker rounds: (1) Wilmington 3 West Clermont 0 (2) Fairborn 3 Wilmington 2

The Wilmington High School boys bowling team finished second Saturday at the Sweet 16 bowling tournament at Poelking South. Team members are, from left to right, Isaac Martini, Hunter Wright, Hunter Gallion, Jordan Tackett, coach Dustin Brown, Grant Pickard, Elijah Martini and Jordan Macik https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_BWL_whsboyssweet16.jpg The Wilmington High School boys bowling team finished second Saturday at the Sweet 16 bowling tournament at Poelking South. Team members are, from left to right, Isaac Martini, Hunter Wright, Hunter Gallion, Jordan Tackett, coach Dustin Brown, Grant Pickard, Elijah Martini and Jordan Macik Courtesy Photo

WHS girls knocked out by No. 2 seed