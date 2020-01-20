Pickard paces ‘Cane to runnerup at Sweet 16

DAYTON — Led by Grant Pickard, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team finished second Saturday at the Sweet 16 tournament at Poelking South.
The Hurricane were seeded No. 8 and defeated No. 1 seed Centerville in the second round.
In the tournament championship match, Wilmington lost to Butler 3-2. With the match tied at two baker games each, Butler won the finale 201 to 165. WHS led the match 2-0.
The tournament format had each team bowling two team games followed by two baker games in a qualifying round. Scores from the qualifying round were used to seed teams in the championship round, which featured a best-of-5 baker game single elimination format. The qualifying round also determined the seven members of the tournament team.
Pickard had a 409 series, which was fourth best among individuals.
The Wilmington girls were the No. 7 seed and were eliminated by Fairborn, the No. 2 seed, 3-2 in the baker round. WHS led 2-1 but Fairborn won the final two baker games 179 to 153 and then 154 to 126.
Ariel Comberger had a 332 series in the first two team games to lead WHS.
SUMMARY
Jan 18, 2020
Sweet 16 tournament
@Poelking South
Boys Results
Round 1/2: WHS 804 (Jordan Tackett 140 Elijah Martini 169 Grant Pickard 206 Isaac Martini 163 Sub 126; WHS 882 (Jordan Tackett 165, Hunter Gallion 179 Grant Pickard 203; Isaac Martini 187, Sub 148. Baker 1, 196, Baker 2, 162. TOTAL 2044
Baker rounds: (1) Wilmington 3 West Clermont 1 (2) Wilmington 3 Centerville 1 (3) Wilmington 3 Fairborn 1 (4) Butler 3, Wilmington 2
Girls Results
Round 1/2: WHS 624 (Haylee Wright 149 Alexia Frazier 117 Ariel Comberger 151 Sub 1 104, Sub 2 103; WHS 715 (Haylee Wright 128, Kennedy Harcourt 156, Alexia Frazier 138, Ariel Comberger 181, Sub 1 112. Baker 1, 194; Baker 2, 144. TOTAL 1677
Baker rounds: (1) Wilmington 3 West Clermont 0 (2) Fairborn 3 Wilmington 2