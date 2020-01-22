Posted on by

WR FINAL: Blanchester 58 Goshen 16; Blanchester 69 New Richmond 6


BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester wrestling team won two matches Wednesday, pinning New Richmond 69-6 and Goshen 58-16.

Against New Richmond, the Wildcats had seven first period pin, including five inside the first minute of the match. The Lions lone win was a forfeit.

Goshen did win two matches on the mat but Blanchester again dominated with four first-period pins among seven contested matches.

SUMMARY

Jan 22, 2020

@Blanchester Intermediate School

Blanchester 69 New Richmond 6

106 – Smith (B) pin Jacobs 0:46

113 – Double forfeit

120 – Hamm (B) pin Prescot 0:51

126 – Musselman (B) pin Asbury 1:31

132 – G. Berwanger (B) pin Lee 0:50

138 – Schirmer (B) pin Kennedy 1:10

145 – Frump (B) pin Burkholder 0:56

152 – Panetta (B) dec Ross 12-3

160 – Huston (B) dec Rostetter 20-4

170 – Conover (B) pin Tracy 2:26

182 – K. Berwanger (B) pin Foster 2:42

195 – Allison (B) FF

220 – Peters (B) pin Shepherd 0:58

285 – Isbell (NR) FF

Blanchester 58 Goshen 16

106 – Smith (B) dec Wanescott 19-7

113 – Double forfeit

120 – Hamm (B) pin Dickason 0:58

126 – Musselman (B) FF

132 – Dunn (G) pin G. Berwanger 2:22

138 – Schirmer (B) pin Stone 0:53

145 – Woodyard (G) dec Frump 14-2

152 – Panetta (B) pin Watkins 1:46

160 – Huston (B) pin Hill 3:18

170 – Conover (B) FF

182 – K. Berwanger (B) pin Alloway 1:00

195 – Allison (B) FF

220 – Peters (B) pin Vanderhoust 3:24

285 – Hellenthal (G) FF

