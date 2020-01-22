WR FINAL: Blanchester 58 Goshen 16; Blanchester 69 New Richmond 6

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester wrestling team won two matches Wednesday, pinning New Richmond 69-6 and Goshen 58-16.
Against New Richmond, the Wildcats had seven first period pin, including five inside the first minute of the match. The Lions lone win was a forfeit.
Goshen did win two matches on the mat but Blanchester again dominated with four first-period pins among seven contested matches.
SUMMARY
Jan 22, 2020
@Blanchester Intermediate School
Blanchester 69 New Richmond 6
106 – Smith (B) pin Jacobs 0:46
113 – Double forfeit
120 – Hamm (B) pin Prescot 0:51
126 – Musselman (B) pin Asbury 1:31
132 – G. Berwanger (B) pin Lee 0:50
138 – Schirmer (B) pin Kennedy 1:10
145 – Frump (B) pin Burkholder 0:56
152 – Panetta (B) dec Ross 12-3
160 – Huston (B) dec Rostetter 20-4
170 – Conover (B) pin Tracy 2:26
182 – K. Berwanger (B) pin Foster 2:42
195 – Allison (B) FF
220 – Peters (B) pin Shepherd 0:58
285 – Isbell (NR) FF
Blanchester 58 Goshen 16
106 – Smith (B) dec Wanescott 19-7
113 – Double forfeit
120 – Hamm (B) pin Dickason 0:58
126 – Musselman (B) FF
132 – Dunn (G) pin G. Berwanger 2:22
138 – Schirmer (B) pin Stone 0:53
145 – Woodyard (G) dec Frump 14-2
152 – Panetta (B) pin Watkins 1:46
160 – Huston (B) pin Hill 3:18
170 – Conover (B) FF
182 – K. Berwanger (B) pin Alloway 1:00
195 – Allison (B) FF
220 – Peters (B) pin Vanderhoust 3:24
285 – Hellenthal (G) FF