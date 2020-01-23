WHS swimmers best county pair at WC

WILMINGTON – Wilmington swept its boys and girls swim meets at Wilmington College Thursday.

Hurricane winners included the boys 200-meter medley and 400-meter free relay teams, the girls 200 and 400 free relay teams, Petra Bray and Jordan Davis in the 200 free, Adriana Benitez and Luke Mulvey in the 200 IM, Bray and Ben Baylor in the 50 free, Davis in the 100 butterfly, Ella Neuenschwander in the 100 free, Josh Andrews in the 400 free, Vanessa Calderone and Luke Mulvey in the 100 backstroke, and Maddie Steinmetz and Andrews in the 100 breaststroke.

Clinton-Massie notched wins in the girls 200 medley relay and boys 200 free relay, the 100 fly and 400 free by Lillian Lentine, and 100 free by Wesley Vert.

East Clinton’s top boys finisher was Cameron Vadnais with a sixth-place result in the 100 free. The top Astro girls swimmer was Crystal Hargrave with a four-place finish in the 50 free.

Boys: Wilmington 182, Clinton-Massie 91, East Clinton 5.

Girls: Wilmington 170, Clinton-Massie 68, Western Brown 11, East Clinton 9.