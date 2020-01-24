BBK Final: Western Brown 64 Clinton-Massie 48

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Western Brown controlled most of the evening during its 64-48 SBAAC American Division victory Friday at Clinton-Massie’s Brian P. Mudd Court.

It wasn’t the return to the bench Clinton-Massie head coach Todd Cook wanted, but he was glad to be back after a two games away.

“Lately, I had a small health scare. It’s tough being away from the game and being away from the guys,” Cook said. “It’s fun to be back to keep on working with these guys. These guys work hard each and every day in practice and on the floor for four quarters until the buzzer goes off. That’s what makes it fun to be around this group.”

Four Broncos scored in double-figures, led by Drew Novak off the bench with 14 points. Yani Williams added 13 while Jackson Miller and Zyon Tull chipped in with 11 and 10, respectively.

“Our kids gave great effort, but Western Brown is a very good team. It has multiple scorers inside and outside. It’s a tough matchup. Sometimes you want to play man. Sometimes you want to go zone. You just have to pick and choose what’s going to be best,” Cook said. “It’s tough when you go into a game without your starting point guard and your 2-guard who is an outside threat for you is sick. That limited our outside shooting.”

Massie’s Nate Baker tied Novak for game-high scoring honors. Teammate Tate Olberding added 12 points.

“Our inside people continue to work hard with Nate and Tate getting to the basket and doing what they can to keep us close in the game,” Cook said.

The Broncos (10-6, 4-2) never trailed after breaking an 8-all tie with a 9-2 flurry to end the opening period up 17-10. Two buckets came off steals and another plus a free throw were courtesy of second-chance points.

Another brief run midway through the second quarter, 7-0, gave Western Brown its largest lead of the first half, 32-17 with 1:53 before the break.

Massie (1-13, 0-6) never got within single digits after that.

The Broncos’ largest of the lead of the night was 53-34 at the end of the third quarter. That came after a run of eight straight points, five of them off CM turnovers and one of Tull’s three treys.

SUMMARY

Jan 24, 2020

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Western Brown 64 Clinton-Massie 48

WB^17^17^19^11^^64

CM^10^12^12^14^^48

(64) WESTERN BROWN (fg-ft-tp) Williams 6-1-13, Miller 4-2-11, Moore 2-1-5, Shaffer 3-2-9, Tull 3-1-10, Dylan Novak 1-0-2, Drew Novak 6-2-14. Total 25-9-64. 3-point goals: 5 (Tull 3, Miller Shaffer). FTM-FTA 9-12, 75 percent.

(48) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Euton 1-0-2, Ireland 3-1-7, Olberding 5-2-12, Baker 6-2-14, Meyers 1-3-6, Redman 3-0-6, Faucett 0-1-1, Gasaway 0-0-0, Stultz 0-0-0. Total 19-9-48. 3-point goals: 1 (Meyers). FTM-FTA 9-13, 69 percent.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-10.jpg

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.