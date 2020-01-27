Peters takes 1st, BHS 4th at Thunderbird Inv.

LIMA — The Blanchester High School wrestling team finished fourth Saturday at the Thunderbird Invitational at Lima Central Catholic High School.

James Peters won the 220-pound championship by default over Will Morrow of Hamler Patrick Henry. Morrow decisioned Peters 4-1 in last year’s Div. III state tournament. Morrow finished third overall.

Waynedale won the tournament with 246.5 points while Allen East was second (229.5), Eastwood third (148) and Blanchester fourth (143).

Kadin Berwanger of BHS was runnerup at 182 pounds, losing the title match by pin to Tanner May of Carey.

Johnny Schirmer was fourth at 138 pounds while Gage Berwanger at 132 and Gage Huston at 160 were both fourth-place finishers. Zane Panetta finished sixth for BHS at 152 pounds.

Colt Conover was eighth at 170 pounds.