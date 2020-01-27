Hurricane fourth at 50th Eaton Invitational

EATON — In a tight tournament with 16 points separating the top four teams, Wilmington finished fourth Saturday at the 50th Eaton Invitational wrestling tournament.

Eaton won the event with 143 points while Jonathan Alder was runnerup with 142. Valley View was third with 136.5, Wilmington fourth with 127.5 and Oakwood fifth with 122. Ross had 121 and placed sixth and Chaminade-Julienne totaled 119.5 and finished seventh.

Thane McCoy at 113 and Sam Eastes at 145 were both runnersup for the Hurricane. McCoy was pinned by Justin Mills of Valley View in the title match while Eastes lost a 6-0 decision to Peyton Lane of National Trail.

Dalton Garrison was third at 160 pounds. Carson Hibbs at 120 and Kile Holland at 170 pounds both finished fourth.

Jaden Snyder at 106, Dom Davidson at 138 and Logan Current at 182 were all fifth in their respective weight classes.