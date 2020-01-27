SBAAC unbeatens: WHS boys, NR girls

WILMINGTON — The top and bottom teams in the SBAAC American Division boys bowling stands got together Monday and Wilmington made good on its position.

Led by Hunter Gallion, the Hurricane defeated the Lions 2,500 to 2,299 at Royal Z Lanes to improve to 10-0 on the season the American Division. New Richmond is 0-9 in division play.

On the girls side, it was unbeaten New Richmond won came out on top with a 2,115 to 1,835 victory.

Emily Fischer of New Richmond led all bowlers with a 418 series.

For Wilmington, Ariel Comberger had a 194 game and a 342 series.

The WHS boys were paced by Hunter Gallion who bowled a 259 game and a 451 series. Grant Pickard was again solid for the orange and black with games of 226 and 223. Isaac Martini had a 231 game.

SUMMARY

Jan 27, 2020

@Royal Z Lanes

Girls Results

New Richmond 2115 Wilmington 1835

NR-Lindsey Fischer 137, 148; Erika Carter 121, 147; Emma Baechle 137, 160; Cece Gilpin 165, 213; Emily Fischer 202, 216. TOTALS 762, 884

Baker games: 187, 122, 160 TOAL 469

WHS-Haylee Wright 90, xx; Lexus Reiley xx, 106; Tori Piatt 162, 172; Alexia Frazier 151, 167; Ariel Comberger 148, 194; Kenzie Frazier 138, 100 TOTALS 689, 739

Baker games: 137, 162, 108 TOTAL 407

–

Boys Results

Wilmington 2500 New Richmond 2299

NR-Matt Heinzman 115, 177; Jack Glen 162, 140; Remi Emery 167, 180; Chris Dixon 185, 150; Cody Bashears 245, 202 TOTALS 874, 849

Baker games: 185, 224, 167 TOTAL 576

WHS-Jordan Tackett 161, 157; Hunter Gallion 192, 259; Elijah Martini 176, 175; Grant Pickard 226, 223; Isaac Martini 142, 231 TOTALS 897, 1045

Baker games: 210, 182, 166 TOTAL 558