BHS girls end losing streak with 39-38 win

BLANCHESTER — Ending a 14-game losing streak, the Blanchester girls basketball team defeated Reading 39-38 Monday in non-league action at the BHS gym.

Blanchester is 2-14 on the year. Reading is 4-14.

“It’s really difficult to come in day after day and work to get better when you don’t win consistently,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “These girls are competitors and work hard every day, no matter their circumstances.

Lana Roy led BHS with 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Daelyn Staehling had four points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Hailey Mulvihill added five points and nine rebounds. In all nine Blanchester players scored in the win.

The Ladycats will host Lockland 6 p.m. Thursday. Senior night activities will be held prior to the game at 5:45 p.m., Pyle said. There will not be a junior varsity game.

SUMMARY

Jan 27, 2020

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 39 Reading 38

R^8^7^8^15^^38

B^10^10^8^11^^39

(38) READING (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bowling 3-3-3-12 Emerson 0-0-0-0 Anderson-Little 5-1-4-15 Nelson 1-0-2-4 Rosemond 0-0-0-0 Bailey 1-0-0-2 Stacy 0-0-0-0 Hammons 0-0-0-0 Allen 0-0-0-0 Grant 1-0-3-5. TOTALS 11-4-12/20-38

(39) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Irwin 1-1-0-3 Scott 1-0-0-2 Tedrick 1-0-0-2 Mulvihill 2-0-1-5 Roy 4-0-4-12 Winemiller 1-1-0-2 Brown 1-0-0-2 Potts 2-0-2-6 Staehling 1-0-2-4. TOTALS 14-2-9/19-39