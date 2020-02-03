Baughman leads Falcons to 2nd at Raider Inv.

BELLEFONTAINE — Led by champion Joe Baughman, the Clinton-Massie wrestling team finished second Saturday at the Ben Logan Raider Invitational.

Baughman decisioned Alhaji Sidibe of Columbus Beechcroft 12-0 in the 220-pound championship match for the lone weight-class title for Spencer Running’s Falcons.

Massie had eight placers in all and finished second to host Ben Logan 224.5 to 215. Tecumseh was a distant third and Urbana finished fourth.

Second-place finishers were Grant Moorman at 113, Ethan Johnson at 120 and Blake Seaman at 126. Colton Doyle also was a runnerup at 195.

Cole Moorman was third at 106, Robby Frederick was third at 152 and Braxton Green third at 182.

Lane Schulz was fourth for the Falcons in the 285-pound weight class.