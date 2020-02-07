Bulldogs bounce Ladycats in non-league tilt 52-30

BLANCHESTER — Batavia defeated Blanchester 52-30 Thursday in a non-league girls basketball game at the Blanchester gym.

Blanchester is 3-18 with the loss. Batavia is now 9-12.

Lacie Tedrick led Blanchester with 10 points, eight of those coming in the final quarter. Ashlin Benne had seven points.

SUMMARY

Feb 6, 2020

@Blanchester High School

Batavia 52 Blanchester 30

BA^12^5^14^21^^52

BL^6^2^9^13^^30

(52) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Meyers 1-1-1-4 Stith 2-0-9-13 Brookbank 0-0-0-0 Sattler 0-0-0-0 Mehlman 4-1-0-9 Wright 0-0-0-0 Demmings 4-0-2-10 Rose 0-0-0-0 Lugo 0-0-0-0 Williams 1-0-0-2 Hobbs 1-0-0-2 Coyle 2-0-0-4 South 0-0-0-0 Williams 4-0-0-8 TOTALS 19-2-12/18-52

(30) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Irwin 1-0-1-3 Scott 0-0-0-0 Buerkle 0-0-0-0 Tedrdick 3-0-4-10 Roy 2-0-0-4 Winemiller 0-0-0-0 Benne 2-1-2-7 Brown 0-0-3-3 Potts 1-0-1-3 Staehling 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 9-1-11/18-30

Blan JV 44

Batavia 38

The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Batavia 44-38 in their season finale.

Coach Pete Jackson’s teams finishes the season 8-11.

Maddie Wells led all scorers with 16 points while Emma Winemiller tossed in 11.

Ainsley Whitaker chipped in with six and Zoie Stanforth had five points. Olivia Potts contributed four points and Maddi Tipton scored two points.

Jackson said his Ladycats made 72 percent of their free throw attempts in the game.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-1.jpg