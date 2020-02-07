Clinton-Massie senior Braxton Green has chosen to continue his athletic and academic career at Taylor University, an NAIA school in Upland, Ind. He plans to study Exercise Science, Pre-Physical Therapy. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Tate Green, Braxton Green, Leah Green; back row, Braydon Green, Brylie Green and Brodie Green.

