BBK Final: Williamsburg 59 East Clinton 52

WILLIAMSBURG — A dominant third quarter propelled Williamsburg to a 59-52 win Friday night over East Clinton.

With the game tied at 28 with 5:17 left in the third quarter, Williamsburg (8-11 overall, 5-6 SBC National) made threes on four consecutive possesions for a 12-0 run. The Wildcats outscored East Clinton 15-5 in the third and held on for the win.

Williamsburg senior Trent Kreimer made three of those four outside shots during the run for the Wildcats. He led WHS with 16 points.

After falling behind 55-41 with 3:15 remaining, the Astros (2-18, 1-11) tried to stage a furious rally late. Branson Smith had 15 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, including nine in the final 3:15.

However, EC got no closer than seven points on two occasions, the last of which came after Smith’s layup just before the final buzzer.

Smith’s final stat line was 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Colton Vadnais and Dakota Cullum each had nine points.

In addition to Kreimer’s 16 points, two more Wildcats scored in double figures. Loghan Kelley had 11 points while Dyllan West had 10. Cameron Vaughn had six points and 11 rebounds.

Williamsburg outrebounded East Clinton 35-21, including 12-7 in offensive rebounds. The Wildcats led 13-4 in second-chance points, which proved decisive in the final outcome.

SUMMARY

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

At Williamsburg High School

Williamsburg 59, East Clinton 52

EC^13^14^5^20^^52

W^11^16^15^17^^59

(52) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Branson Smith 9-1-4-23, Dakota Cullum 3-1-2-9, Landon Runyon 1-0-0-2, Dylan Peterman 0-0-2-2, Matt Hall 1-0-0-2, Matt Mitchell 2-1-0-5, Colton Vadnais 4-0-1-9. TOTALS 20-3-9-52.

(59) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Loghan Kelley 4-3-0-11, Kaidon Whisman 1-0-0-2, Cameron Vaughn 2-0-2-6, Austin Rapp 2-1-0-5, Trent Kreimer 6-4-0-16, Dyllan West 4-0-2-10, Brayden Cummins 3-1-0-7, Collin Klopfstein 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 23-9-4-59.

FIELD GOALS: EC 20/50 (Smith 9/19, Vadnais 4/9); W 23/47 (Kreimer 6/13, Kelley 4/6, West 4/8)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: EC 3/13; W 9/22 (Kreimer 4/9, Kelley 3/5)

FREE THROWS: EC 9/10 (Smith 4/5); W 4/7

REBOUNDS: EC 21 (Smith 6, Vadnais 4); W 35 (Vaughn 11, Cummins 5, West 4)

ASSISTS: EC 7 (Smith 3, Tolle 3); W 15 (Kelley 3, West 3)

STEALS: EC 8 (Smith 3, Cullum 3); W 5

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC 0; W 4 (West 3)

TURNOVERS: EC 10; W 17

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @MattSextonPxP.

