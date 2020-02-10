WHS sophomore Davis powers way to district meet

MASON — Wilmington High School sophomore Jordan Davis won a pair of events Saturday at the Division II Mason Sectional swim meet at MHS.

Wilmington’s boys along with boys and girls from Clinton-Massie and East Clinton all competed in the Div. II meet at Mason. The Wilmington girls were in the Div. I Mason Sectional on Friday. None of the Lady Hurricane swimmers advanced to this week’s district meet.

Davis won the 100 freestyle, edging a pair of freshmen — Samuel Hwang of Fenwick and Logan Ottke of Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy. Davis clocked in at 48.44 seconds while Hwang swam 49.35 and Ottke 49.92.

In the 100 back, Davis swam 54.92 seconds, holding off Mason Wilkson of Chaminade-Julienne (55.65) and Hwang (56.69).

Davis has the third fastest time in the 100 free and fourth fastest in the 100 back among all district qualifiers who will compete Friday at Miami University.

Wilmington also qualified Josh Andrews in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke along with the 400 free relay team of Davis, Ben Baylor, Parker Henry and Andrews, and the 200 medley relay team of Davis, Andrews, Henry and Cameron Combs.

Clinton-Massie boys qualifiers include the 400 free relay, the 200 free relay, Luke Lentine in the 100 butterfly and the 200 free, and Wesley Vert in the 200 free and the 100 breaststroke.

Lilly Lentine is an alternate for the CM girls at the district meet in the 200 freestyle. No other members of the Lady Falcons qualified to the district.

For East Clinton, all of the Astro swimmers earned at least one personal best during the swim meet.

In the boys events, Cameron Vadnais dropped 1.54 seconds in the 50 freestyle (28.72) and dropped 5.08 seconds in the 100 freestyle (1:06.87). Shane Lynch dropped 10.45 seconds in the 200 freestyle (2:54.35).

Maura Elzey earned two personal bests. She dropped 1.49 seconds in the 50 freestyle (33.48) and 7.55 seconds in the 100 freestyle (1:14.52). Crystal Hargrave took 4.40 seconds off of her 500 freestyle time (7:42.86).

“The swimmers worked hard all season and focused on improving their strokes, skills and stamina,” EC swim coach Rich Garnai said. “This, of course, led to improved times in their events. We wish the seniors, Crystal and Cameron, well as they move on.”

