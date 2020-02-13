WC junior Kanu earns OAC weekly honor

AUSTINTOWN — Wilmington College men’s basketball junior Abdul Kanu has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Kanu averaged 20.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the field in leading the Fightin’ Quakers to an undefeated week. Just prior to leaving for Otterbein University on Wednesday, Kanu learned of a significant loss to his immediate family. The DeSales High School alumnus elected to travel to his hometown of Columbus and he poured in 17 points in an 85-80 win over the Cardinals. Three days later, Kanu scored a career-high 24 points in Wilmington’s 85-70, near wire-to-wire victory over Baldwin Wallace University.

“It was a great week for Abdul [Kanu] on the court and a difficult week for him personally,” WC head coach K.C. Hunt said. “To compete at the level he did under the circumstances was remarkable. His teammates did a great job getting him the ball in positions where he could have the most success.”

