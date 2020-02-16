Heys sets another WC track, field record

WESTERVILLE – Freshman Simon Heys set the Wilmington College men’s track and field record in the 5,000-meter run Saturday at the Indoor All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championships at Otterbein University.

Heys became the first Fightin’ Quaker to complete an indoor 5,000 in under 15 minutes as the Wilmington High School graduate crossed the finish line in 14:57.89. He finished a second-and-a-half behind Trey Razanauskus of Case Western Reserve University.

Heys also holds the WC men’s record in the 3,000-meter run.

The Quakers’ distance medley relay was the other track event to score points as the quartet of Taton Bertsch, Aaron Koch, Josh Cyrus and George Rickett placed seventh in 10:47.42.

In field events, Wilmington had two throwers and two jumpers score. In jumps, Anthony Gilmore placed fifth with a leap of 6-2.25 in the high jump while Max Queen’s mark of 20-9 placed him eighth in the long jump.

In throws, Blake Jamison earned a sixth-place finish in the shot put (45-4.25) while Joe Shuga’s heave of 50-3.5 placed him seventh in the weight throw.

The Quakers finished 12th as a team with 20 points.

Wilmington heads to Capital University for the Rick Meindl Invitational Friday.