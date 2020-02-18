Champs begin state bid

The Wilmington High School boys bowling team, champions of the SBAAC American Division regular season and post-season tournament, will begin sectional competition Wednesday at Colerain Bowl. The top seven teams and the top seven individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the district tournament, which is set for Feb. 27 at Beaver-Vu Lanes. In the photo, from left to right, Hunter Wright, Isaac Martini, Jordan Macik, Grant Pickard, Elijah Martini, Jordan Tackett and Hunter Gallion.

